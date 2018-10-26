Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engagement rumors: What's really happening, plus more news

Rumor Fix

It might be the noteworthy wedding in Bronx history if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were to take a trip down the aisle together, but it seems the giant rock Jen's been flashing on her ring finger lately is just a ring. The singer posted a steamy bikini promo JLO X Bad Bunny on Friday, Oct. 26, amid reports she and Alex Rodriguez were engaged. Not so much. "They are not engaged and are not there yet because they are just enjoying dating for now," a source tells the Daily Mail. "Neither has any interest in rushing things as they have both been married before. But with that said they are having a wonderful time together and are already planning a ton of fun holiday trips with the kids. Everyone is getting along great. The rumors began in earnest after J.Lo wore the ring -- on her right hand, not her left -- when she and A-Rod went to Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday. At one point this week, Alex shared a clip that showed his girlfriend doing her best impression of a baseball coach sending signals to his players , with the caption, "Jennifer, what's the sign?!" When someone who's reportedly friends with Alex replied, "the sign I see is engagement" after noticing the ring, the internet apparently decided the two were engaged. The ring, "They were ready to get married early on and talked about it," a source previously told Us Weekly. "But Jennifer decided she wants to do it differently this time. She's been down the marriage road and doesn't know if she wants to do it again. … Everything is working out so well, she doesn't want to jinx it or change anything."

