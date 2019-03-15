Julia Roberts gets a dramatic hair makeover, plus more news

Julia Roberts gets a hair update

Julia Roberts has a new look! For years, the star's framed her famous big eyes and smile with a mane of long, brown waves. But on Thursday, March 14, hair stylist Serge Norman showed off his latest masterpiece for Julia -- a textured lob. A photo of her side profile shows the ends of the front pieces grazing her shoulders while the back clocks in with a bit less length, peeking just below the nape of her neck. Within hours, the Internet -- and Julia's famous friends - were already going crazy for the new, much shorter 'do. "Gorgeous!!!!X," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote in the comments on Serge's Instagram post. Heidi Klum weighed in, too, replying, "😻👍🏼❤️." According to People, Julia's last big hair transformation was a pale pink that appeared on her ombre blonde ends shortly after Halloween. Asked about the color, Julia admitted to Jimmy Kimmel it had been part of her flamingo Halloween costume.

