Kaley Cuoco almost wasn't cast in 'The Big Bang Theory,' plus more news

Kaley Cuoco almost wasn't cast in 'Big Bang Theory'

It's hard to imagine a "Big Bang Theory" with anyone other than Kaley Cuoco playing Penny. That's almost how the show initially aired, though. In an new interview with Cinema Blend, Kaley, who was 22 when the show premiered in 2007, revealed producers had someone older in mind after she auditioned. "I didn't get [the original role, when the character was set to be called Katie] the first time around," Kaley said (via JustJared). "I was too young, which I love saying because I don't get to say that I'm too young anymore. Then, a year later, I heard they were doing it again, and they brought me back in to read for Penny." The choice apparently worked out. Twelve years and umpteen Emmy, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and People's, Kids' and Teen Choice Awards later, Kaley's Penny is set to say "goodbye" after the show's finale on Thursday, May 16.