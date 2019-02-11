Katherine Heigl sucks it in for bikini pic, plus more news

Katherine Heigle shares a bikini pose we can all identify with

We've all been there! Instagram's "memories" function helpfully reminded Katherine Heigl of the gut-sucking bikini pose she made at some point while on vacation after welcoming her son, Joshua, now 2. Though she looks pretty amazing from our standpoint, the actress admitted it took some serious contortion to get her tummy looking so trim. "So this pic came up in my photo memories from last year and I have one very important thing to say....I'm sucking it in sooooooo hard I think I permanently pushed my organs into my spine. 😳😏," she captioned the post. According to People, the 40-year-old posted about her baby weight loss crusade just before the getaway. "I have a beach vacation coming up," she wrote at the time, "... a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally lose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere!" Katherine reportedly used Kayla Itsines' BBG program to ultimately shed the last pounds.

