Khloe Kardashian posts about 'healing' after being 'broken,' plus more news

Khloe Kardashian reflects on an emotional year of change and self-work

As 2019 comes to a close, Khloe Kardashian appears to be reflecting on what's been an emotional year. She shared another handful of vaguely cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 12, and as People points out, they seem to reference her split from Tristan Thompson as well as the work she did to heal herself and set new boundaries for those in her life after he cheated. "A woman who knows what it's like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life," one of the quotes said. "Damn," another began. "This year held some of the happiest and saddest moments I've ever experienced." The third read, "You glow different when you're not hating, hurting, bitter or messy." Although Khloe and Tristan have continued to co-parent their daughter, True Thompson, since Khloe ended things in February following allegations Tristan cheated with then-family friend, Jordy Woods, insiders have told People the reality star has no intention of resuming a romantic relationship with her ex, no matter how much he seems to want that. "Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé," a source told the outlet. "She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him."

