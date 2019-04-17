Kim Kardashian aces her torts test and explains those weird sinks, plus more news

Kim Kardashian West aces her torts test -- and explains those weird sinks

"Aced my test btw ⚖️✏️📚." So tweeted a clearly proud Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday, April 17, gracefully proving wrong any trolls who may still be questioning her decision to pursue of a law degree. Kim revealed in a recent Vogue interview that she's been apprenticing with a law firm in San Francisco while preparing for the bar exam, which she hopes to take in 2022 after her apprenticeship -- a law school alternative allowed in certain states including California. Her decision to pursue a law degree came after she saw the successful results of her efforts to support Alice Marie Johnson in her bid for clemency. Having grown up watching her dad work on cases as a high-profile defender on the O.J. Johnson case also factored in. Kim later told fans she was studying for a torts exam this week. This summer, she's expected to take a "baby bar" exam to determine if she's fit to continue with the next three years of study. "First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts," she said. "To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me." She added, "The reading is what really gets me," she admitted. It's so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds." Kim also used her conceptually astute brain to explain another surprise that came out of the Vogue video: Kim and Kanye West's bathroom sinks have no basins. This fact confused Twitter endlessly. "Can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house," asked one of many fans. Lots of theories about the answer were bandied about, but Kim has since explained everything on her Instagram Story, according to The Blast. Turns out Kanye designed the things, which are made on a slope that allows the water to flow into a teensy little slit of a drain.

