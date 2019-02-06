Kendall Jenner reveals what left her 'crying endlessly,' plus more news

Kendall Jenner reveals she's 'cried endlessly' over social media comments on her acne

On the heels of Kim Kardashian West's pronouncement that what looked like a "bad skin day" was in fact a psoriasis flare-up comes an Allure cover story on Kendall Jenner pegged to her struggle with acne. (Is it just us or is there a breakout/blemish skincare line coming from the Kardashian-Jenner krewe in the near future?) Speaking to Allure, Kendall recalled how she'd been "feeling good about" herself at the Golden Globe Awards last year while dealing with some minor acne. The nasty response on social media left her frustrated and upset, she said. "I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it," Kendall shared (via People). "I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up." These days, Kendall's become an avid practitioner of Transcendental Meditation. "I do still have moments of panic attacks and anxiety, but it was really, really bad," she admitted. "I mean, it would wake me out of my sleep in full panic, so much so that I thought I had heart issues. I went to all these doctors 'cause I thought something was really wrong with me. I didn't know what was happening. But then I figured it all out. I haven't had one (panic attack) in at least a year. Knock on wood and I have been pretty good and pretty steady."

