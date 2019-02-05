Kim Kardashian West claps back at 'bad skin day' critique, plus more news

Kim Kardashian West claps back at the Daily Mail's comment on her 'bad skin day'

Kim Kardashian West has been open about suffering psoriasis since she was diagnosed with the itchy, unsightly and sometimes painful skin condition on "Keeping Up With the Karashians" back in 2011. So when the Daily Mail referred to some bumps on her skin that were visible as she grabbed lunch with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick this week, she didn't appreciate the attention. In a tweet and a post, the Mail referred to the makeup-covered bumps as an indication of a "bad skin day" for Kim. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, she replied to the tweet to clarify what had caused the situation. "It's psoriasis all over my face," she posted alongside a crying Emoji. According to People, Kim's last public acknowledgment of the chronic skin problem, in which skin cells multiply faster than they should causing a rash, came at the end of last year, when she put a call out for medication recommendations. "I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I've never seen it like this before and I can't even cover it at this point. It's taken over my body," she wrote at the time. She's had luck keeping it under control in the past using light therapy.

