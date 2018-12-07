Kim Kardashian West flew her daughter to Cleveland so she wouldn't catch the flu, plus more news
Chicago West flies to Cleveland to avoid the flu
When cold and flu season hits, some parents keep their kids out of daycare. Kim Kardashian West, however has a teensy bit more cash in the bank than some parents, so naturally, she sent her 10-month-old daughter on a multi-day trip halfway across the country to stay with her aunt Khloe Kardashian and cousin, True Thompson. "Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around," Kim explained to "Extra" on Thursday, Dec. 6. "I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé. I said … 'Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.'" It probably didn't that True has an "easy and chill" personality, as Kim recently told a fan on Twitter. And judging from the adorable posts that later turned up on Khloe's Instagram, she was happy to play host -- even if one pic (via People) showing the girls snoozing next to each other in their car seats suggested they may have worn each other out. Meh -- it was probably worth it for the adorable factor ...
Chicago West flies to Cleveland to avoid the flu
When cold and flu season hits, some parents keep their kids out of daycare. Kim Kardashian West, however has a teensy bit more cash in the bank than some parents, so naturally, she sent her 10-month-old daughter on a multi-day trip halfway across the country to stay with her aunt Khloe Kardashian and cousin, True Thompson. "Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around," Kim explained to "Extra" on Thursday, Dec. 6. "I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé. I said … 'Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.'" It probably didn't that True has an "easy and chill" personality, as Kim recently told a fan on Twitter. And judging from the adorable posts that later turned up on Khloe's Instagram, she was happy to play host -- even if one pic (via People) showing the girls snoozing next to each other in their car seats suggested they may have worn each other out. Meh -- it was probably worth it for the adorable factor ...