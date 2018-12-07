2019 Grammy nominees' top style moments of 2018

Wonderwall.com is celebrating the stars who earned 2019 Grammy nominations -- from Cardi B and Beyonce to Drake and Taylor Swift -- by taking a look back at their best fashion moments of 2018, starting with the "Invasion of Privacy" rapper. Cardi B -- who earned five Grammy nominations this year -- wowed us over and over again with her sartorial selections in 2018. At the top of the list of our favorites? The floral-print Dolce & Gabbana corseted ball gown with a thigh-high slit that she donned during the American Music Awards on Oct. 9. The rapper completed her major fashion moment with a matching flower-adorned headpiece, massive gold drop earrings and adorable floral heeled sandals. Now keep reading for more...

