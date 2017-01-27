Madonna adoption rumors now center on twins, plus more news

Madonna dismisses adoption rumors in Malawi

Is Madonna expanding her family? The Daily Mail reports she visited Malawi this week for a hearing about a 12-page application she submitted requesting to adopt 4-year-old twin girls from the Home of Hope orphanage, the same orphanage where her son, David, lived before she adopted him. Madonna has denied the claim but the Mail says it has photographic evidence of the star leaving High Court, where the tab says she argued her case to take over guardianship of the girls, Stella and Esther. The Mail also says a spokesperson from the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare confirmed that "all the necessary paperwork had been filled out and the application was being carefully considered." In a statement published by People, Madonna said, "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue. I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home."

