Mariah Carey burns a $250K dress in a video, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

It's that time again! Time to check out all the reasons the stars have shown they're nothing like us this February. First up is Mariah Carey! Earlier in February 2017, the diva released a new music video for her song "I Don't," and fans noted that it featured a very expensive prop. The video shows the singer throwing her $250,000 custom-made Valentino dress into a fire pit. And yes, it's the quarter-of-a-million-dollar gown she was planning to wear at her now-canceled nuptials to Australian billionaire James Packer. Maybe she should have saved it in case things keep going well with dancer Bryan Tanaka? Keep reading to see even more insane celebrity news stories!

RELATED: Mariah's highs and lows