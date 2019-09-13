Is Miley Cyrus shading Liam Hemsworth with 'Don't Call Me Angel?' Plus, more news

Fans think Miley Cyrus wrote 'Don't Call Me Angel' about Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' fans still seem to want answers about the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. They made that clear on Friday, Sept. 13, after Miley released "Don't Call Me Angel," a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. According to People, it took just a few hours after the track was unveiled for fans to start posting theories on Twitter that the lyrics represent some kind of subtle shade towards Miley's ex. "Don't call me angel when I'm a mess," Miley utters at the beginning of the song. "Don't call me angel when I get undressed / You know I don't like that, boy / Do I need to say it again? / You better stop the sweet talk and keep your pretty mouth shut," she continues. Going back through old posts and interviews, fans pointed to things like an Instagram caption written by Liam in which he calls Miley his "sweet little angel" and a video from January that shows him thanking Miley as he tells her, "you are a sweet, sweet angel." Others suggested the man Miley squares off against in a boxing ring in the video for the song looks vaguely like Liam. People, meanwhile, points out that the new Charlie's Angels movie is using "Don't Call Me Angel" as its theme -- and Miley, Ariana and Lana announced they were collaborating long before before Miley and Liam went public with their split, making Liam's "angel" mentions seem coincidental.

