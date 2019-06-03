Angelina Jolie and more UN ambassadors from Hollywood

In 2012, Angelina Jolie was named a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She was promoted to the role after serving as a Goodwill Ambassador to the UNHCR from 2001 to 2012, during which time she brought attention to the plights of refugees on her nearly 60 field missions. In her expanded role, the mother of six focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing the organization on a diplomatic level. But while the actress-director might be the most famous U.N. ambassador, she's certainly not the only one. Wonderwall.com has rounded up more celebrities who lend their star power to the U.N.'s agencies. Keep reading to see more...

