Anna Kendrick's biggest career moments

The Barden Bellas are back! "Pitch Perfect 3" opens in theaters on Dec. 22, 2017. In honor of the Bellas' return to the big screen, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at our favorite member of the film franchise -- Anna Kendrick -- and her biggest career moments. Keep reading to relive highlights from the former child star's time in the spotlight so far...

