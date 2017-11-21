David Cassidy's life in pictures

David Cassidy died at age 67 on Nov. 21, following a battle with dementia. Wonderwall.com is mourning the late teen idol, who shot into the spotlight in the early '70s when he starred as Keith on "The Partridge Family," by taking a look back at his life in pictures. Keep reading to relive the beloved singer-actor's biggest moments...

