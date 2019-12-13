William Shatner divorcing wife of 18 years and more ICYMI celeb news

Divorce

William Shatner and his fourth wife, Elizabeth, have officially pulled the plug on their 18-year marriage. Though the "Star Trek" legend, 88, filed on Dec. 10, he listed Feb. 1 as their separation date in court documents. He and Elizabeth, 61, have a prenuptial agreement and don't share any children, making settlement negotiations fairly cut and dried.

