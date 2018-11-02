Jenna Dewan has a new man and more ICYMI news

Jenna Dewan's estranged husband, Channing Tatum, is off the market again -- he's been dating singer Jessie J (and even brought daughter Everly to the British pop star's Los Angeles concert on Nov. 1). And this week, the world learned that Jenna is in a new relationship too. On Oct. 30, reports revealed that the actress-dancer has been dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee. People magazine reported that the two have "been dating for a couple [of] months and she's really happy." Jenna and Steve's relationship was essentially outed when a friend posted a photo of Steve with his arm around Jenna from a Halloween event. This week, it was also reported that Jenna -- who filed divorce papers on Oct. 26 -- is seeking spousal support from Channing and asking the court for joint custody.

