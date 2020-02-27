Justin Bieber, Trent Reznor and more first-time ACM nominees

Getting a nomination for an Academy of Country Music award is old hat for many artists, but it's new territory for others, and this year is no different — and there are even a few surprises. While artists like Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett will (deservedly) gobble up all the headlines for nabbing the most ACM nominations on Thursday morning, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at those new to the party. Let's take a look at those who have garnered their first-ever ACM nominations, starting with The Biebs! Surprising, right! Justin Bieber actually earned four, yes four, nominations following the success of "10,000 Hours" (featuring Dan + Shay). Justin is up for music event of the year and video of the year. He also got two nods for song of the year as both an artist and songwriter. Click through to see a few of the 25 talented people who also scored their first-ever ACM nomination...

