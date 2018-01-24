Kim and Kanye turn down millions for first pic of baby Chicago, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Yes, celebrities are human beings -- but sometimes it seems like that's just about the only thing they have in common with the rest of us. Wonderwall.com rounded up some recent stories about shocking celeb extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us, starting with this one about one of Hollywood's hottest power couples: We didn't think we could be more shocked than when we heard that Kim Kardashian West and hubby Kanye West were fielding multiple multi-million-dollar offers for the first photo of their new baby girl, Chicago West, whom they welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2018. (According to TMZ, several media outlets offered between $2 and $5 million for a single pic.) But then we heard that the power couple actually declined every offer sent their way: "The offers were never entertained," reported TMZ. "They were immediately rejected." Added the website, "Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby ... doing so would violate their morals." We'll try not to think about all the good $2 to $5 million in donations to a charity on Chicago's behalf could do... Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us!

