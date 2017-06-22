Exclusive photos: Laurie Hernandez teams up with Yankees for home plate opening ceremony

Laurie Hernandez joined the Alzheimer's Association at the Yankees home plate opening ceremony at Yankee Stadium in New York City on The Longest Day, June 21, 2017, and Wonderwall.com has exclusive photos from the event, which also served as a celebration of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Keep reading for an inside look at the Olympic gold medalist and "Dancing With the Stars" champ as she stepped up to home plate...

