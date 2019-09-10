The most iconic TV and movie high schools

Hey, heading back to school isn't all bad news. In fact, starting a new semester at most of these 16 iconic TV and movie high schools actually sounds pretty great. Now that summer's winding down, keep reading to see the iconic schools that have remained etched in our collective memory over the years... starting with Bronson Alcott High School. Even if it's only for its students' incredible (and sometimes outrageous) fashion sense, Bronson Alcott of "Clueless" fame deserves a spot on this list. But the fictional Beverly Hills school isn't just about style. As new girl Tai said after hearing the impressive vocabulary and complex sentences used by Cher, Dionne and the rest of the gang, "Wow, you guys talk like grown ups!" With lovable teachers like Mr. Hall and Ms. Geist, we'd expect nothing less.

