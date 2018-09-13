Celebrity Baby Names Explained

Celebrities are known for giving their kids quirky, creative names, but what's the inspiration behind them? Wonderwall.com dug up a little background on the most unique celebrity baby names, starting with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple Blythe Alison. It turns out the distinctive moniker was actually Chris' idea. "Her daddy said if it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple," Gwyneth told Oprah Winfrey. "It sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me -- you know, apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical -- and I just thought it sounded so lovely and… clean! And I just thought, 'Perfect!'" The blonde beauty and her mini-me are pictured here in 2015. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Stars named after cities and countries