Once upon a time, celebrities were only famous for their acting and singing skills. But things have changed. Today, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have also developed successful careers in business and entrepreneurship, including launching profitable children's products and clothing lines. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at a few of those business-savvy kid-focused celebs, starting with Jessica Alba. The 2008 birth of her first child, Honor Warren, inspired the "L.A.'s Finest" actress to launch The Honest Company, a collection of petrochemical-free baby products and household goods. The company officially launched in 2012 and was valued just shy of $1 billion by 2017! Keep reading for more stars who've launched kids products...

RELATED: Stars who made a ton of money outside of Hollywood