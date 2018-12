Heidi Montag Pratt, Gunner Pratt, Spencer Pratt attend the MeMe London Jewelry Event in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2018.

Up Next

Up Next Bikini Babe

Heidi Montag Pratt, Gunner Pratt, Spencer Pratt attend the MeMe London Jewelry Event in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2018.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser