Pregnant Katy Perry shares makeup-free, self-isolation selfie, plus more news

Katy Perry shows off her pregnancy glow in a makeup-free, 'mid-quarantine' selfie

Katy Perry is waxing nostalgic about life before quarantine -- she's also looking pretty amazing while doing so. Promoting the Sunday, March 29, edition of "American Idol" over the weekend on Instagram, the expectant singer shared before and after pics from her recent visit "Idol" trip to Hawaii. The first image showed Katy posing in a red floral dress with her hair and makeup ready for the cameras. The second pic got a little more real. The selfie featured Katy in a fluffy white robe in bed, her hair tied back casually and nothing but her skin's natural glow on her face. "Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine 👍🏻♥️ ," she captioned the shots. "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February 🏝." As commenters praised her "stunning" skin, asking questions like "PLEASE ARE YOU 35 OR 25 OMG," Katy responded, "blackheads and all baby." Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom announced in early March that they're expecting their first child together.

Keep reading for the latest on Rihanna's new album and whether she wants kids ...

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2020