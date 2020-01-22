Kylie Jenner reveals she eventually wants four kids, plus more news

Kylie Jenner wants more kids 'for sure'

If Kylie Jenner's master baby plan works out, there could be a lot more cousins on the way for the Kardashian-Jenner family's youngest generation. In a new "Get Ready With Us" video on Kylie's YouTube channel, the 22-year-old mother of one answered a fan question while doing her sister, Kim Kardashian West's makeup. The fan wondered if Kylie could see herself having four kids like Kim, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with her husband, Kanye West. "I see myself for sure having four kids," Kylie said in the video, according to People. "I don't have a timeline to this," she added. "I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years." Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi, their first child together, last year. Despite having called it quits in September, Kylie and Travis have made it clear they're happy sharing co-parenting duties and are still close -- though not as close as some reports have suggested. For now, Kylie's focused on Stormi and her Kylie Cosmetics brand. She's even bringing Stormi into the fold at work, courtesy of her upcoming Stormi Collection, due out just in time for Valentine's Day and Stormi's second birthday.

