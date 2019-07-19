Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reach custody agreement and more ICYMI news

Custody deal reached

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have struck a custody deal for their 2-year-old daughter, Lea. The former couple, whose split was confirmed in early June, have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their little girl and agreed to both live in New York City to make co-parenting easier, TMZ reported on July 18. Interestingly, according to the webloid, the exes are "so in sync with co-parenting" that they don't have a formal, written custody agreement. The duo will share Lea 50/50, but that will vary month to month due to their busy work schedules.

RELATED: Bradley and Irina's romance retrospective