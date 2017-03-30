Country music's biggest stars will be descending on Las Vegas for the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, which also means we'll be seeing our favorite male country crooners donning their skintight Levi's, ten-gallon hats and customized cowboy boots. From Blake Shelton to Brad Paisley, keep reading as Wonderwall.com rounds up the hottest men in country music. First up, the incredibly handsome Jake Owen! This smokin'-hot country crooner is back on the market after his marriage of three years ended in 2015. The "American Country Love Song" singer is presenting at the ACM Awards this year! Keep reading to see even more country cuties...

