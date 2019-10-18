ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 13-19, 2019

Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT Artists of the Year award show

The CMT Artists of the Year award show proved to be an emotional night for the country music community. The Oct. 16 event was tinged with sadness as honoree Kane Brown took the stage to accept his prize. Kane broke down while dedicating his award to his friend and drummer Kenny Dixon, who tragically died in a car accident on Oct. 12. "He was with me the whole time. He was so supportive of me. And I love you, man, I miss you. The band misses you," Kane said while crying. Other honorees included Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay.

