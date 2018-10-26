ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 21-27

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's families "relieved" they called off engagement

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called it quits and their loved ones couldn't be happier. The former couple's family and friends are reportedly "relieved" that their summer engagement is over. "She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn't the right relationship or the right time to get married," a source told People on Oct. 24.

