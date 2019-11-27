HGTV hosts: Where are they now?

On Dec. 1, 2019, HGTV turns 25 years old! In honor of its big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is checking up on former hosts from the popular television network to find out what they're up to today... starting with Chris Harrison. Back in 2000, Chris was the host of "Designer's Challenge," a series where three designers would demonstrate their style skills in hopes they'd be picked to transform a homeowner's abode. Keep reading to find out what Chris and other former HGTV hosts are up to today...

RELATED: The most famous game show hosts