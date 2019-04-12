ICYMI: The week in TV for April 7-13

"Jeopardy!" contestant crushes previous record for single-day winnings

On April 9, "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings, banking $110,914 at the end of the episode. Roger Craig previously held the record with $77,000 in single-day winnings back in September 2010.

RELATED: Talk show host controversies and feuds