ICYMI: The week in TV news for Jan. 5-11, 2020

Ryan Seacrest fell off a stool on live TV

Ryan Seacrest took a tumble on the Jan. 7 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" when he attempted to catch a giant gold balloon as it fell from the ceiling. As he reached up to grab the balloon, he somehow lost his balance and toppled backwards in his chair, interrupting co-host Kelly Ripa in the middle of a sentence. She immediately jumped up to help her fallen colleague, who could be heard laughing from the floor. Aside from a little embarrassment, though, Ryan was just fine: He popped back up with the gold balloon in hand and proclaimed "I got it!" to cheers from the live studio audience.

RELATED: Stars who've had their own talk shows