How the stars of 'Girls' have changed since the show's beginning

It's hard to believe that it's been almost five years since "Girls," the dramedy that follows the lives of four young women living and loving in New York City, debuted on HBO in April 2012. Ahead of the final season premiere on Feb. 12, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how its stars' lives and looks have changed. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: 2017 TV shows: Every reboot, remake, revival and spinoff confirmed to debut this year