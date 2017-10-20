Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged, Ed Sheeran got hurt and more ICYMI news for Oct. 15-20

Engaged

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are gonna get hitched! The "Game of Thrones" star, 21, took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to share their engagement news and flaunt her engagement ring. She captioned it simply, "I said yes." Meanwhile, Joe, 28, shared the same picture with the caption, "She said yes." Joe and Sophie have been dating for about a year.

