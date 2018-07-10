Alexander McQueen's most iconic fashion moments

Alexander McQueen's fashions have been worn by Hollywood stars and royalty alike since the label's founding in 1992. Under the brilliant direction of its namesake, designer Alexander McQueen, and designer Sarah Burton following his 2010 suicide, the British luxury fashion house has established itself as one of the greats. From the brand's bold designs and wild prints to frocks so funky only Lady Gaga would dare to wear them, McQueen never delivers a dull red carpet moment. In honor of the documentary "McQueen," which hits theaters on July 20, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most iconic celebrity fashion moments in the brand's history. First up is Sarah Jessica Parker's appearance alongside Alexander himself at the 2006 Met Gala! The designer dressed SJP, one of his muses, in this unconventional combination of tartan and tulle and wore a corresponding plaid kilt and sash himself. Keep reading for more memorable McQueen moments...

