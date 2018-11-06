1998 People's Choice Awards: Fashion flashback

In honor of the 44th People's Choice Awards on Nov. 11, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best fashion moments from the 1998 PCAs. Keep reading for a red carpet rewind, starting with this shot of Julia Roberts, who donned a timeless look during the 1998 People's Choice Awards: a simple black sleeveless dress with a modest neckline, which she accessorized with a black-and-pink shawl. Now let's take a closer look at how she completed her ensemble...

