1999 MTV Video Music Awards fashion flashback

Today we're gonna party like it's 1999! To celebrate the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which air on Aug. 26, Wonderwall.com is takin' it all the way back to the '99 VMAs red carpet where sparkles, crop tops and leather reigned supreme. First up? TLC, who decided to match on the big night. They were the proud winners of best group video for "No Scrubs," and rocked complementary black two-piece ensembles in a shimmering fabric, all with their own twists. T-Boz's look had sleeves, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes went with a halter-style bralette and skirt, and Chilli's ensemble featured a choker and strapless bandeau top paired with pants.

RELATED: Most buzz-worthy moments of MTV VMAs past