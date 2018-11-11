2018 People's Choice Awards fashion hits and misses
Not everything at the 2018 People's Choice Awards is decided on by the people, like the fashion, for example. Stars have the final say on their red-carpet attire, but still, only some come out as winners. Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the best and worst fashion choices of the night, starting with Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer strutted her stuff in a tailored cream pantsuit with a flirty lace camisole underneath, obviously all from her own collection. She paired the menswear-inspired ensemble with black pumps for a contrasting pop. Click on for more PCA style victories and losses!
RELATED: Stars on the 2018 People's Choice Awards red carpet
Not everything at the 2018 People's Choice Awards is decided on by the people, like the fashion, for example. Stars have the final say on their red-carpet attire, but still, only some come out as winners. Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the best and worst fashion choices of the night, starting with Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer strutted her stuff in a tailored cream pantsuit with a flirty lace camisole underneath, obviously all from her own collection. She paired the menswear-inspired ensemble with black pumps for a contrasting pop. Click on for more PCA style victories and losses!
RELATED: Stars on the 2018 People's Choice Awards red carpet