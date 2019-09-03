1989 Emmy Awards fashion flashback

On Sept. 22, 2019, the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on FOX. While viewers will tune in to see which of their favorite shows win big, the fashion is of equal (if not more) interest to many. In honor of another epic red carpet, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at what stars wore 30 years ago at the 41st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sept. 17, 1989... starting with Paula Abdul. Paula wore an ice skater-style white strapless embellished dress with nearly shoulder-length sleeves as she took home an Emmy for outstanding choreography for her work on "The Tracey Ullman Show."

