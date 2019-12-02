All-time greatest Golden Globes bling

Stars wear the best bling ever during awards season and every year, it seems their red carpet jewels just keep getting bigger and brighter. In honor of the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5, 2020, Wonderwall.com rounded up the show's all-time greatest jewelry moments, starting with Olivia Wilde in 2016. The actress and "Booksmart" director put a vintage 1980s Bulgari Heritage Sautoi choker on full display to complement her ruby sequined Michael Kors halter-style gown. The unique gold piece was made from asymmetrical oval-shaped carnelian intaglio gemstones surrounded by diamonds. Keep reading for a closer look at her equally dazzling statement ring and more of the best Golden Globes bling to date.

RELATED: Best jewelry moments from 2019 awards season