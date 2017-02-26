What's buzzing at the 2017 Oscars

What had everyone talking at the 2017 Oscars? From red carpet news and trends to the most memorable, thrilling and uncomfortable moments on stage and off, Wonderwall.com is recapping all the buzz from the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, starting with this: Host Jimmy Kimmel covered a lot of ground during his opening monologue as he used his sharp wit on Hollywood's biggest names -- and no one was safe. He took a shot at Justin Timberlake after his show-opening performance ("I hope *NSYNC saw that. I think there's a really good chance they're going to let you back in the band") to his "nemesis" Matt Damon, who Jimmy called "selfish" and a "dumba--." He then made fun of Matt for letting nominee Casey Affleck take his role in "Manchester By The Sea" so Matt could make "a Chinese ponytail movie instead." But the late-night host's best jokes were saved for Meryl Streep. He explained how she's "stood the test of time for her uninspiring and overrated performances." He said her name was "mediocre," clearly a jab at President Donald Trump (one of many throughout the night), who criticized the acting legend (this year nominated for her 20th Oscar) after she lambasted him in a speech at the Golden Globes. "Meryl has phoned it in for 50 films over the course or her career. Let's give her an undeserved round of applause," Jimmy teased. Meryl stood up as the crowd roared. "Nice dress by the way -- is that an Ivanka?" Jimmy mused. Finally, he added that it should be an honor knowing that the awards and speeches were something the president was going to "tweet about in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement." Can't wait!

