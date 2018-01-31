Cutest PDA moments from the 2018 award season

From gorgeous gowns to history-making acceptance speeches, there are quite a few things to look forward to during award season. But one of the things we love most are the cute, affectionate moments between celebs! Wonderwall.com has gathered up some of the best PDA moments from the 2018 award season so far, starting with Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell. The couple were the picture of love as they shared a kiss at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.

