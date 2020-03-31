Best celebrity podcasts

What better way to pass the time than by listening to a podcast hosted by your favorite celebrity? From an inside look into their A-list lives to the deeper discussions about politics, art and literature, celebrity podcasts cover a wide range of compelling topics. In celebration of this celebrity-produced content, Wonderwall.com is listing off our favorite celebrity podcasts... starting with this one hosted by "Queer Eye" cutie Jonathan Van Ness. On "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," Jonathan chats with experts from diverse fields about a variety of topics including xenophobia, gun violence, climate change, self-esteem, and pandemics. Every week, listeners are invited to unapologetically get curious about everything and anything imaginable. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: What celebrities have been up to while social distancing