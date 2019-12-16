Cardi B gives Offset an insane pile of cash for his birthday, plus more news

Cardi B gives Offset an over-the-top birthday gift

On the first day of Christmas, Offset's true love gave to him ... half a million dollars for the win? Cardi B's husband turned 28on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Cardi, having no good gift ideas, did what any loving -- and uber-wealthy -- wife would do. She gave him $500,000 in cash. "Everyone's saying you got every car, you got every jewelry... what else can I give somebody that got everything?" Cardi says in a video she posted on Instagram over the weekend (via ET). She then points to the mostly empty refrigerator. Inside, Offset finds a whole lot of cash. "You don't have to give me this money," he says in the clip, though he's already holding the bread. "I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something," Cardi explains. "You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. S---, you could do whatever the hell you want." As the clip comes to an end, Cardi tells her guy, "happy birthday," then adds, "but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, mother------," telling him to only get gifts "for the kids" -- and reminding him that she loves him.

