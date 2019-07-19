Carrie Underwood reveals she'll 'never' wear a triangle bikini, plus more news

Carrie Underwood 'can't do' the teeny-weeny bikini thing: 'It's not going to happen'

Carrie Underwood's been designing swimsuits for her CALIA "athleisure" line since 2015, but there's one direction she'll never go when it comes to bikinis and that's the classic triangle shape. Speaking to People at a launch for the latest edition of her swim suits in the Hamptons this week, she explained that she's never felt comfortable in that shape, not even as a teen or in her early 20s. At 36, she's still not into the old itsy-bitsy bikinis. "I can't do it, it's not going to happen. It would never have happened," she declared. Instead, she's experimented with a variety of sportswear-influenced swim pieces that she describes as "pretty and functional." "I've had women come up to me and be like, 'Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me,'" said the singer. "And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things." With her suits, Carrie says, "Everything stays where it's supposed to!"

