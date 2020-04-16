Chris Hemsworth seemingly references Liam's split from Miley Cyrus, plus more news

Liam Hemsworth's brother references Liam's split from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth's split from Miley Cyrus is apparently now far enough behind them that referencing the breakup is fair game for family members. Liam's brother, Chris Hemsworth recently joked to Australia's News.com.au, that his younger sibling is officially in better shape than he is. "I think he's done it," Chris, 36, said of his 30-year-old brother (via People). "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.' He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing." He then credited the fitness update with "Australian living," saying, "We got him out of Malibu!" After Liam and Miley split last August, Liam moved out of their Malibu home -- the same house Miley sang about in her breakup tune, "Slide Away" -- and headed back Down Under, where he and Chris grew up. Miley and Liam were together on and off for more than a decade. Their divorce was finalized in January and Liam is reportedly now dating 21-year-old Gabriella Brooks. A source recently told People the pair were "getting serious."

