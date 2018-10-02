Ewan McGregor protests payments to estranged wife, plus more news

Ewan McGregor and his estranged wife file dispute over support

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis are still trying to work out the terms of their divorce. In new court documents excerpted by The Blast, Ewan asserts he's been overpaying Eve for the cost of living expenses for her and their four children, Clara, 22, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 16 and Anouk, 7. Ewan also says he's been making the payments "voluntarily." Eve sees things a bit differently. In the jointly filed document, she says Ewan should be forking overmore, not less, to the family. Ewan and Eve announced in January they were ending their 22-year marriage. It was later reported that Ewan had moved on with his "Fargo" costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, a move that sparked some difficulties for Ewan and Eve's eldest daughter, who attacked the actress in a social media comment before explaining last month that she knew the comment wasn't "the right way to go about things," but she had been "angry and upset" about the changes taking place in her family.

