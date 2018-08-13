Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson pack on the PDA in Mexico, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian smooches Tristan Thompson during PDA-filled getaway

If Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship is complicated, as Khloe indicated last week, both she and her NBA star beau seem OK with that. On Sunday, Aug. 12, the couple packed on the PDA while relaxing at a pool and tooling around on jet skis in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Khloe's sister, Kendall Jenner, as well as Kendall's rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, joined the pair for the sunny afternoon hang -- although their daughter, True, seemed to have skipped the get-together. Between their snuggles, smooches and loved-up selfies, Khloe and Tristan looked endlessly content to focus their attention on one another. The trip to Mexico comes just days after Khloe was photographed holding a green Solo cup at her little sister, Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party, where guests were asked to identify their relationship status via the color of their cup. Pink cups indicated the partygoer was "taken," yellow meant "single" and, according to the Daily Mail, green meant "it's complicated." Khloe -- who's been cautiously speaking out about the work she and Tristan have done to repair their relationship since his cheating scandal -- opted for green.

